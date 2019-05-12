Bengal BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh breaks down after being roughed-up, party alleges TMC hand

By ANI

GHATAL: BJP's Ghatal candidate, Bharati Ghosh, broke down after she was manhandled by a group of women at a polling booth in the constituency as voting for the sixth phase of national elections is underway.

Bharati was cornered by alleged TMC women cadres and was stopped from visiting the polling booth after she alleged that BJP's polling agent was not being allowed to sit at the station.

The former cop's convoy was attacked and the vehicles were vandalised, her party has blamed TMC for the assault.

West Bengal: Vehicles in BJP Candidate from Ghatal, Bharti Ghosh's convoy vandalized. BJP has alleged that TMC workers are behind the attack pic.twitter.com/xdsJNkKhV8 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

"TMC knows that BJP is winning here. That is why they are in fear and TMC workers tried to prevent and threaten Bharati," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told media persons.

Video footage of the incident shows Bharati being jostled away by alleged TMC workers even as security personnel tried to separate them.

Soon after the incident, the Election Commission sought a report from district administration over the spat at booth number 206.

Recently, the Election Commission had received a report from the district administration over the seizure of Rs 1.13 lakh cash from the BJP candidate's car who is contesting against TMC's Dipak Adhikari.

In West Bengal, voting is being across seven phases for the 42 parliamentary constituencies. Eight seats are at stake today in the sixth round polling, with results scheduled for on May 23.