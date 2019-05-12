BJP's Bairia MLA distributes t-shirts to voters, booked for poll code violation
Published: 12th May 2019 09:26 PM | Last Updated: 12th May 2019 09:26 PM
BALLIA (UP): A case has been registered against a sitting BJP MLA for holding an election meeting here and distributing t-shirts to voters without any permission, officials said Sunday.
Sub-divisional Magistrate Vipin Kumar Jain said, "In a video which went viral late yesterday night, it came to light that BJP's Bairia MLA Surendra Singh had held an election meeting on May 9 without permission.
When the matter was probed, it was found to be a case of Model Code of Conduct violation."
Based on a complaint of the magistrate's flying squad, a case was registered against the Bairia MLA and four others under various sections of the IPC.