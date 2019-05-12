Home Nation

Even Rahul Gandhi doesn't know who is Congress' PM candidate: Yogi Adityanath

The UP Chief Minister said that the opposition parties lack leadership and there was a confusion in the SP-BSP-RLD alliance over their candidate for the top job.

Published: 12th May 2019 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Minister and NDA candidate Anupriya Patel L being garlanded by their party workers during an election campaign rally for Lok sabha polls in Mirzapur

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Minister and NDA candidate Anupriya Patel L being garlanded by their party workers during an election campaign rally for Lok sabha polls in Mirzapur | PTI

By ANI

MIRZAPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a dig at the opposition parties for not declaring their Prime Ministerial candidate, saying even the Congress president Rahul Gandhi does not know who will be his Prime Minister if the party is voted to power.

"If you ask Congress leaders who are their PM candidate, forget that they will tell you some name. Even their president himself cannot tell who is their PM candidate? Since they know their party is not coming to power, so there is no point in declaring a PM candidate," Yogi said at an election rally here.

The UP Chief Minister said that the opposition parties lack leadership and there was a confusion in the SP-BSP-RLD alliance over their candidate for the top job.

He said: "The Congress lacks leadership. It has no policies. SP-BSP alliance is no different. You ask a Samajwadi Party leader, he will name Akhilesh Yadav. Ask a Bahujan Samaj Party leader, he will project Mayawati ji."

"But if you ask the SP people if they will make Mayawati ji Prime Minister, they will ask -- where Mulayam Singh ji will go? You ask BSP people if they will make Mulayam ji PM, they will say -- where Mayawati ji will go," he said.

He further said, "A new experiment was done in 2014 when the BSP's elephant starting delivering eggs. They got no seats. They will get nothing in this elections as well." "On one side, there is the world's most eligible leadership with his clear policies, on the other, there are parties which have no leadership," Yogi said, targeting the opposition parties.

Five phases of Lok Sabha elections are over, while the elections for 118 of a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the next two phases on May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

