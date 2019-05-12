Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Advance booking for Palace on Wheels

In what is exciting news for Rajasthan Tourist Development Cooperation and visitors from across the globe, Palace on Wheels, one of the world’s most luxurious trains, has had bookings for 525 cabins in advance at the Great Indian Travel Bazaar. The booking took place in Jaipur. Officials said in just a day at the event, the train recorded 80% advance booking worth `20 crore. The bookings, it turns out, were mostly made by foreign tourists. The Great Indian Travel Bazaar is one of India’s leading business networking platforms for Inbound Tourism.

Jaipur topper on cloud nine

At 16, Jaipur girl Taru Jain has done her state proud by being among 13 students across the country to aggregate 499 out of 500 in CBSE class 10 board exams. A jubilant Taru attributed her success to her teachers, parents and other family members. “I feel like I’ve become an overnight star. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing, as my friends, relatives, extended family members and others have been calling to congratulate me on my performance. I cut five cakes and got plenty of gifts and chocolates. It was easily the best day of my life,” said a beaming Taru.

Top models turn heads in Pink City

It was special occasion for the Pink City, as supermodels from 30 countries posed pretty for a photo-shoot. They not only got themselves clicked in front of the city’s leading landmarks but also walked down the ramp, turning heads. The city hosted the semifinal round of the International Miss Super Model pageant. The event featured top models from India and across the world. They showcased the culture of their native lands. Top designers said such events would go a long way to boosting the fashion industry in Jaipur.

Celebrating World Laughter Day

The members of Jaipur’s Hasyam Club celebrated World Laughter Day at the Central Park on Sunday. As part of the celebration, the members were seen laughing out loud and enjoying themselves. Their infectious energy soon caught on with curious onlookers, who too, joined in the celebrations. The club’s Hasya Samrat (King of Laughter) said laughter is an integral part of everyday life, as it enables one to be in good health and good spirit. He also listed various positives associated with laughing. Laughing competitions were also held to mark the day.

