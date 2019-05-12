Lok Sabha elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi votes, says BJP will be ousted

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday voted in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be ousted from power this time.

The Congress leader and her husband Robert Vadra exercised their franchise at a polling booth in the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate area of Central Delhi.

Speaking to the media later, Gandhi that the citizens of the country were not happy with the BJP government, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

"It's clear that the BJP is losing the elections. I am hopeful that the results in Delhi will also be good," she said.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking on the poll promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, she said her party's campaign was not negative as it was of the BJP.

"We raked up real issues which were affecting the common people and spoke on their solutions while Modiji kept talking about things that were of no importance."

Gandhi also hit out at Modi for not responding to the questions posed by the opposition.

"The Prime Minister does not reply to the questions posed at him. He should have answered on promises of giving Rs 15 lakh, providing two crore employments every year and also on the income of farmers. He also remaied silent on the challenge thrown by Rahulji (Gandhi) to debate on issues," she added.