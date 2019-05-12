Mark Zuckerberg rejects call to break up Facebook

Home Nation

In an interview with French broadcaster France 2, Zuckerberg dismissed the claim made by his long-time friend and Facebook Co-founder Chris Hughes that it is time to break up Facebook

Published: 12th May 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has rejected the call for breaking up his company, saying the size of Facebook is actually a benefit to its users and the security of the democratic process.

In an interview with French broadcaster France 2, Zuckerberg dismissed the claim made by his long-time friend and Facebook Co-founder Chris Hughes that it is time to break up Facebook as Zuckerberg has yielded "unchecked power and influence" far beyond that of anyone else in the private sector or in government".

"When I read what he wrote, my main reaction was that what he's proposing that we do isn't going to do anything to help solve those issues.

"So I think that if what you care about are democracy and elections, then you want a company like us to be able to invest billions of dollars per year like we are in building up really advanced tools to fight election interference," Zuckerberg told France 2 while in Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

ALSO READ | Break up Facebook, says company's co-founder

In an opinion piece in The New York Times on Thursday, Hughes said the government must hold Mark (Zuckerberg) accountable.

"Mark's personal reputation and the reputation of Facebook have taken a nose-dive," wrote Hughes, who during his freshman year at Harvard University in 2002, was recruited by Zuckerberg for Facebook.

Zuckerberg said that Facebook's budget for safety this year is bigger than the whole revenue of the company when it went public earlier this decade.

"A lot of that is because we've been able to build a successful business that can now support that. You know, we invest more in safety than anyone in social media," reports TechCrunch, quoting Zuckerberg.

Hughes has written that Zuckerberg has surrounded himself with a team that reinforces his beliefs instead of challenging them.

"Mark is a good, kind person. But I'm angry that his focus on growth led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks," he wrote.

Embroiled in users' data scandals, Facebook is set to create new privacy positions within the company that would include a committee, and external evaluator and a chief compliance officer.

Facebook has already kept aside $3 billion, anticipating a record fine coming from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) related to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal that involved 87 million users.

The Facebook case is being looked at as a measure of the Donald Trump administration's willingness to regulate US tech companies.

