Memes on PM Modi's 'cloud can help us escape radar' comment on Balakot airstrike trending

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being trolled on Twitter for his remarks that he had asked the Air Force to carry out Balakot airstrike on February 26 in bad weather as his "raw wisdom" said a cloud blanket would help the Indian fighter planes escape Pakistani radars.

The Twitterati, who include film personalities and politicians, have ridiculed the comments and hilarious memes have been posted by several of them.

During an interview to News Nation aired on Saturday, Modi said, "Experts were re-thinking the airstrike due to bad weather, but I said, so much cloud cover and rains could be beneficial. Maybe we could escape their radar. This was my raw wisdom, I said there could be a benefit. Ultimately I said, there's cloud cover, please go ahead."

The Prime Minister's quote was shared on the official BJP and BJP Gujarat Twitter pages, only to be deleted later.

The remarks triggered a troll-fest on all social media platforms.

Politicians, celebrities and general public took to Twitter to express disbelief, shock and even anger against the Prime Minister.

"@narendramodiji some humble advice from a citizen. Science is real. Please consult someone qualified before you speak, so you don't embarrass India in the eyes of the world," said composer and singer Vishal Dadlani.

.@narendramodi ji some humble advice from a citizen. Science is real. Please consult someone qualified before you speak, so you don't embarrass India in the eyes of the world. At least until results are announced, you're our PM. Have some concern for how India is regarded. Thx. https://t.co/xUQNIH9L1n — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 11, 2019

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said: "National security is not something to be trifled with. Such an irresponsible statement from Modi is highly damaging. Somebody like this can't remain India's PM."

National security is not something to be trifled with. Such an irresponsible statement from Modi is highly damaging. Somebody like this can’t remain India’s PM. https://t.co/wK992b1kuJ — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 11, 2019

Poking sarcasm, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted a screenshot of BJP Gujarat's then deleted tweet.

"Looks like the tweet got lost in the clouds. Luckily there are screenshots floating around to help."

Looks like the tweet got lost in the clouds. Luckily there are screen shots floating around to help pic.twitter.com/zSW7CsdhKL — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 11, 2019

Stand-up comedians who enjoy a massive following also added their flavour. "He's (Modi) one step away from saying he was the pilot...," comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted.

He's one step away from saying he was the pilot... https://t.co/sQhCnTwrWu — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 11, 2019

Kamra also posted several memes showing the PM standing with the GoT-Lannister family, Avengers and the blackhole picture, captioning them: "PM Modi in several timelines giving people the right advice."

*PM modi in several timelines giving people the right advice* pic.twitter.com/vpCCse62s8 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 12, 2019

Ordinary people also seemed to take a dig at Modi.

In response to Modi's favourite "How's the Josh?" comment from the Hindi movie "Uri: The Surgical Strike", social media users memed: "How's the PM? High sir"

"Don't know whether to laugh or cry. We elected him. The joke's on us #CloudCover," a twitterati said.

"Modi ... will ask ISRO to send a Spacecraft to Sun during night because it will be cooler," another wrote.

(With inputs from IANS)