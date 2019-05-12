Padma Shri awardee Bhojpuri singer Hiralal Yadav passes away at 93

By ANI

VARANASI: Padma Shri awardee Bhojpuri vocal artist Hiralal Yadav passed away in Varanasi on Sunday at the age of 93.

Yadav was a well known Bhojpuri folk singer from the 'Birha' genre, which revolves around the separation of a lover from his beloved.

Yadav was unwell for several months and was admitted to a private hospital where he died this morning, according to reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Yadav over the phone just two days back and enquired about his health condition.

Yadav received a Padma Shri award, the country's fourth highest civilian award, this year in January. In 2015, he was felicitated with the Yash Bharti award for his contribution in the field of music.