Home Nation

Service votes scam cost Ladakh nominee in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, claims Independent

Asgar Karbalai, an Independent who is contesting from Ladakh this time, said it was after the recounting of service votes in 2014 that BJP nominee was declared winner.

Published: 12th May 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Voters waiting in queue to cast their votes at a polling station in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

Voters waiting in queue to cast their votes at a polling station in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: While the army has launched a probe into allegations of malpractices in service votes in Ladakh, one of the contesting candidates from the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat has alleged that an Independent candidate, whom he supported in the 2014 polls, lost when the service votes were counted.

He said he has received complaints from some jawans that they are not being provided with postal ballot votes and company commanders ring them up to know their preferences.

“It was crystal clear in 2014 the Independent candidate I backed lost the Ladakh LS seat because of service votes. He was leading the BJP nominee by 300 votes,” Asgar Karbalai, a candidate for Ladakh seat, said.
He said they (the BJP) recounted the service votes and ensured victory of their candidate by 36 votes.
“They are resorting to the same tactic in this election,” he said.

READ HERE | Army probe into alleged postal vote scam in Ladakh

In 2014 polls, Thupstan Chhewang of BJP had polled 31,111 votes, while independent candidate Ghulam Raza secured 31,075 votes, losing by just 36 seats.

Asked how he came to know that there were irregularities in the postal ballot of service votes, Karbalai said, “We have received complaint from jawans of different units that their company commanders call them on phone to know their preference. They are not sending ballot papers to the soldiers but telling them on phone whom they want to vote and tick themselves on the vote and send them in bulk to the Returning Officer.

”The Ladakh Lok Sabha seat polled on May 6.

“The ballot papers don’t reach the jawans and the company commanders themselves mark the ballot votes on behalf of jawans,” said Karbalai, who rebelled against Congress and contested as an Independent candidate.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Polling under lens

  • In 2014 polls, Thupstan Chhewang of BJP had polled 31,111 votes, while independent candidate Ghulam Raza got 31,075 votes, losing by 36 votes

  • Asgar Karbalai, an Independent who is contesting from Ladakh this time, said it was after the recounting of service votes in 2014 that BJP nominee was declared winner

  • The Army says it is probing claims of proxy voting

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ladakh BJP Postal ballot scam 2014 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp