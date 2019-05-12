Home Nation

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan seeks CBI probe into Dalit woman rape case 

The Lok Janshakti Party chief said in a statement the state government is responsible for such a 'condemnable' development.

Published: 12th May 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister and BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the rape of a Dalit woman in Rajasthan's Alwar and accused the Congress government in the state of hiding the crime for several days for electoral benefit.

The Lok Sabha polls in the state are now over.

The Lok Janshakti Party chief said in a statement the state government is responsible for such a "condemnable" development.

He alleged it did not allow a case to be filed until the election concluded in the state.

The crime had happened on April 26 but a case was registered on May 7 after the polls were over in the state on May 6, Paswan said.

"We demand a CBI probe and stringent action against the culprits," he said.

He also took a swipe at BSP supremo Mayawati over her criticism of the Rajasthan government, accusing her of shedding crocodile tears.

She supports the Congress after elections everywhere,  he said.

Mayawati's BSP has given support to the Congress government in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Vilas Paswan CBI probe Alwar rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp