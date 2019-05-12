WATCH | BJP candidate Sanjay Jaiswal escapes unhurt after mob attempts to attack him in Bihar

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In an unprecedented incident that occurred just an hour before the end of polling, BJP candidate of Bettiah, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal had a narrow escape when an unruly mob of hundreds of local residents

allegedly made an attempt to attack him.

The mob was armed with traditional weapons and had cordoned-off the areas near the house in which sitting MP of Bettiah Dr Sanajay Jaiswal had taken safe shelter with his bodyguards.

The entire incident took place when Jaiswal went to Narkatia on being informed that voters belonging to other communities were allegedly beaten up and prevented from voting by the voters of a particular community. The incident took place near the booths 162 and 163 and Jaiswal alleged some gunshots were also heard from the side of booths.

Jaiswall said, "Had my security guards not opened fires, I would have been lynched till now". He also alleged that senior officials of West Champaran district did not receive his distress calls made on their cell phones.

#WATCH: Narkatiaganj: An attempt was made to attack Sanjay Jaiswal (in red kurta), BJP candidate from West Champaran Parliamentary Constituency, with sticks outside polling booth no. 162, 163. He is unhurt. #Bihar #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/sxL3YWyAT7 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Meanwhile, chief electoral officer of ECI at Patna, HR Srinivas said the situation was under control and Jaiswal was taken under safe protection by cops. He said the incident would be investigated properly. He admitted that Jaiswal was rescued from mob fury by his security guards, who opened some round of firings.

“Concerned SDO and the deputy superintendent of police besides other cops with adequate police forces are camping there”, he claimed at Patna based election control room. Meanwhile, Dr Jaiswal again alleged the incident appeared to be meant to eliminate him. Contrary to his statements, some local sources said people were angry at Sanjay Jaiswal as no work of development was done in last five years in the areas.