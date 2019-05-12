Home Nation

WATCH | BJP candidate Sanjay Jaiswal escapes unhurt after mob attempts to attack him in Bihar

The mob was armed with traditional weapons and had cordoned-off the areas near the house in which sitting MP of Bettiah Dr Sanajay Jaiswal had taken safe shelter with his bodyguards.

Published: 12th May 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Mob attempting to attack BJP candidate Sanjay Jaiswal. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In an unprecedented incident that occurred just an hour before the end of polling, BJP candidate of Bettiah, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal had a narrow escape when an unruly mob of hundreds of local residents
allegedly made an attempt to attack him.

The mob was armed with traditional weapons and had cordoned-off the areas near the house in which sitting MP of Bettiah Dr Sanajay Jaiswal had taken safe shelter with his bodyguards.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The entire incident took place when Jaiswal went to Narkatia on being informed that voters belonging to other communities were allegedly beaten up and prevented from voting by the voters of a particular community. The incident took place near the booths 162 and 163 and Jaiswal alleged some gunshots were also heard from the side of booths.

Jaiswall said, "Had my security guards not opened fires, I would have been lynched till now". He also alleged that senior officials of West Champaran district did not receive his distress calls made on their cell phones.

Meanwhile, chief electoral officer of ECI at Patna, HR Srinivas said the situation was under control and Jaiswal was taken under safe protection by cops. He said the incident would be investigated properly. He admitted that Jaiswal was rescued from mob fury by his security guards, who opened some round of firings.

“Concerned SDO and the deputy superintendent of police besides other cops with adequate police forces are camping there”, he claimed at Patna based election control room. Meanwhile, Dr Jaiswal again alleged the incident appeared to be meant to eliminate him. Contrary to his statements, some local sources said people were angry at Sanjay Jaiswal as no work of development was done in last five years in the areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Jaiswal attack attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp