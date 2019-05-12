'Will our jawans take EC’s permission before opening fire at militants?': PM Modi at UP rally

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked voters at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Sunday if the army would take permission from the Election Commission before killing militants. His remarks came after two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in an encounter on Sunday morning. The election for Jammu and Kashmir's seven seats got over last week.

“Today terrorists were killed by our Army in Kashmir. Now some people are worried as to why did Modi kill the terrorists when voting is underway? They were standing in front (of the soldiers) with bombs and guns. Would my soldiers go to the Election Commission to ask for permission to shoot? Since I came to Kashmir, every second or third day, clean-ups take place. This is my clean-up operation,” PM Modi said while campaigning in Kushinagar. "

Opposition kya khel bana rakha hai? (What drama is the opposition enacting).” he said, adding that it was surprising to note that the opposition parties were saying that elections were on and the security forces were opening fire at militants.

Meanwhile, as campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls entered its final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday predicted defeat of the opposition parties, saying the people were voting for an effective government.

"Opposition parties will fall flat in Lok Sabha polls. This is because people are voting for an effective and honest government," he said.

Attacking the SP-BSP alliance, Modi said he had been the chief minister of Gujarat more than the terms of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati as Uttar Pradesh chief ministers combined, and there was no blot of corruption on him.

Hitting out at BSP chief Mayawati for her remarks on the Alwar gangrape case, the prime minister asked her "not to shed crocodile tears" for the victim.

"If you are serious, why don't you withdraw support from the Congress government in Rajasthan," he asked.

Even the Congress government wanted to suppress the incident involving a Dalit woman, he said, adding that the party thought "hua toh hua", a reference to Sam Pitroda's remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

