Home Nation

'Will our jawans take EC’s permission before opening fire at militants?': PM Modi at UP rally

PM Modi was referring to the encounter of two militants by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, today.

Published: 12th May 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Modi at a rally in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh on 12 May 2019. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Prime Minister Modi at a rally in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh on 12 May 2019. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked voters at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Sunday if the army would take permission from the Election Commission before killing militants. His remarks came after two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in an encounter on Sunday morning. The election for Jammu and Kashmir's seven seats got over last week.

“Today terrorists were killed by our Army in Kashmir. Now some people are worried as to why did Modi kill the terrorists when voting is underway? They were standing in front (of the soldiers) with bombs and guns. Would my soldiers go to the Election Commission to ask for permission to shoot? Since I came to Kashmir, every second or third day, clean-ups take place. This is my clean-up operation,” PM Modi said while campaigning in Kushinagar. "

Opposition kya khel bana rakha hai? (What drama is the opposition enacting).” he said, adding that it was surprising to note that the opposition parties were saying that elections were on and the security forces were opening fire at militants.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, as campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls entered its final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday predicted defeat of the opposition parties, saying the people were voting for an effective government.

"Opposition parties will fall flat in Lok Sabha polls. This is because people are voting for an effective and honest government," he said.

Attacking the SP-BSP alliance, Modi said he had been the chief minister of Gujarat more than the terms of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati as Uttar Pradesh chief ministers combined, and there was no blot of corruption on him.

Hitting out at BSP chief Mayawati for her remarks on the Alwar gangrape case, the prime minister asked her "not to shed crocodile tears" for the victim.

"If you are serious, why don't you withdraw support from the Congress government in Rajasthan," he asked.

ALSO READ | BJP's 'guru-chela' to be out of power soon: Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav

Even the Congress government wanted to suppress the incident involving a Dalit woman, he said, adding that the party thought "hua toh hua", a reference to Sam Pitroda's remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Jawans Indian Army Election Commission Jammu and Kashmir Shopian encounter Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp