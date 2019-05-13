Home Nation

5-yr-old girl found murdered in Haryana's Panchkula, rape suspected 

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A five-year-old girl was found murdered in a vacant plot in Haryana's Panchkula district on Monday, with police suspecting that she might have been raped before being killed, a senior police official said.

The parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the police that their daughter had gone missing from her home on Monday.

Later, her body was found lying in a vacant plot near a private school, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Nupur Bishnoi said.

"Investigations into the case are on. We are not ruling out sexual assault in the case. Prima facie, it appears that she was raped," she said.

Bishnoi said a case has been registered in this regard.

Asked if police had got any clue in the case, she replied, "We will nab the accused soon." 

