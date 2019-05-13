Home Nation

Alwar gang rape case: Ashok Gehlot hits back at Modi, says all accused have been arrested

Askok Gehlot accused PM Modi of ignoring the facts and deliberately targeting him over the gang rape of a Dalit woman in Alwar district.

Published: 13th May 2019 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the facts and deliberately targeting him over the gang rape of a Dalit woman in Alwar district.

"The state government has already taken action in the matter. All the accused have been arrested. The SP was removed, the SHO was suspended and we will take all steps (needed)," Gehlot told reporters here.

On Mayawati's remarks on the incident, Gehlot said the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief leads the community and her reaction on a crime against a Dalit was natural and justified.

READ MORE | Congress covered up Alwar gang rape for poll gain: PM Modi

On Sunday, a full-scale war of words broke out between Modi and Mayawati over the incident, with the prime minister accusing the BSP supremo of shedding crocodile tears, a charge trashed by her as "dirty politics".

On April 26, six accused accosted the woman and her husband on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and took them to an isolated place, where they allegedly raped her in front of him.

The case, which came to light last week, has sparked outrage.

READ MORE | Alwar gangrape case: BJP demands resignation of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot 

Gehlot also referred to media reports that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hem Singh Bhadana had gone to the victim's family to settle the matter.

The Congress leader said he had asked officers to look into it, adding that appropriate action would be taken as per the report.

"PM Modi has personally targeted me on various occasions. Be it in election campaign in UP, MP or Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

"When I was in charge of Gujarat, he misled and provoked farmers there against me. He had no moral right to come to Rajasthan and campaign."

The chief minister said several cases of rape happened during the previous BJP governments in the state.

"A BJP MLA was involved in rape case in Uttar Pradesh, but Modi never talked about them," he added.

Claiming that institutions in the country were under pressure and controlled by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gehlot dared it to become a political party.

"The RSS is deciding who will become the chief minister, a minister or a vice-chancellor. The RSS should declare itself a political party and then carry out its agenda," Gehlot said.

"If they want to make a 'Hindu Rashtra', they should come out openly as a political party and let them say this."

Gehlot also advised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to merge the organisation with the BJP.

"The Congress will talk about secularism and then the people will decide who should rule," he said.

Gehlot alleged that Modi wanted to win election by hook or by crook, and democracy and the Constitution were under threat under his rule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alwar gang rape Ashok Gehlot PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp