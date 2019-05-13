Home Nation

Army to shift its Training Command Headquarters to Meerut

Army sources said the headquarters needs to be moved out of Shimla to a new location that has better infrastructure, as the command's role will expand after the restructuring.

Bipin Rawat, Indian Army

Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to save funds and ensure better connectivity with the Army headquarters, the Indian Army is planning to shift its training command headquarters from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh in the near future.

"The Training Command is now planned to be shifted from Shimla to Meerut to save costs and man-hours spent in travelling from the headquarters to the hill location," senior Army sources said here.

The move is part of the ongoing restructuring that is being carried out at multiple levels by the Army.

Army sources said the headquarters needs to be moved out of Shimla to a new location that has better infrastructure, as the command's role will expand after the restructuring.

"Meerut would be better suited for establishing the training command headquarters as it is getting connected by an express highway and a rapid rail transit corridor is also being established," the sources said.

The restructuring of the army headquarters will see the role of the Director General of Military Training being given to ARTRAC.

The exercise to restructure the army is based on four comprehensive studies led by the army's topmost generals, and seeks to change the direction of the 1.3 million-strong force and transform it into a deadlier fighting machine prepared for future wars.

