Home Nation

As standoff eases, Pakistan to review airspace ban for Indian flights

Meeting scheduled for May 15; senior minister says status quo will continue until Lok Sabha polls conclude in India

Published: 13th May 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Amid heightened military tensions with India, Pakistani government authorities will deliberate on reopening of the country’s airspace to Indian flights on May 15, a civil aviation official in Lahore said on Sunday.

However, a minister in the Imran Khan government indicated that the status quo would remain until elections in India concluded.

Pakistan and India had closed their airspace to each other’s aircraft after an Indian Air Force strike on a terror camp in Balakot on February 26. On March 27, Islamabad had opened its airspace to all flights except those to New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

“The Pakistani government will decide whether or not to lift its airspace ban for Indian flights on May 15,” Mujtaba Baig, spokesperson of Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said on Sunday.

He said that in the May 15 meeting, officials and ministers of the ministries concerned will participate and a decision would be taken on lifting the ban. “The decision will be notified any time on May 15,” Baig said.

However, PM Imran Khan’s close aide and federal science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry ruled out any change in the status quo until the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls.

“The status quo will remain till the elections are over in India. I don’t see any improvement in relations between Pakistan and India till the elections are over and a new government is installed. The ban on airspace by each other I think will also continue until the Indian polls,” Chaudhry said.

Asked if the CAA had not written to Prime Minister Khan about the financial losses Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), other private airlines and CAA were suffering because of the closure of profitable routes due to the closed airspace, Baig said: “It is a bilateral matter to be resolved by both the governments.”     

Due to India closing its airspace to Pakistani aircraft, PIA has suspended flights to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, which is causing massive losses. “We are also losing our passengers to other airlines,” a PIA official said. “If land and rail routes are operational between Pakistan and India, what’s wrong with the air route?” 

Airlines suffering

Airlines and civil aviation authorities of both countries are suffering massive losses due to the closure of their airspace to each other’s flights, which has resulted in longer routes and pricier tickets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp