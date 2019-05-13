Close shave for actor Sunny Deol while campaigning

Home Nation

At least four vehicles in Deol's convoy rammed into each other when the actor was on his way for a roadshow.

Published: 13th May 2019

Sunny deol

Bollywood actor and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol during an election rally ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Gurdaspur Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GURDASPUR: It was a close shave for actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol on Monday, when one of the tyres of the sport utility vehicle he was travelling in a burst on the Amritsar-Gurdaspur national highway, police said.

At least four vehicles in Deol's convoy rammed into each other, though no one was injured. The actor was on his way for a roadshow. He, subsequently, left the spot in another vehicle.

Deol, 62, is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Akali Dal alliance candidate from Gurdaspur, the seat represented four times by yesteryear actor Vinod Khanna, who passed away due to cancer in April 2017.

