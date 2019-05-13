Close shave for actor Sunny Deol while campaigning

By IANS

GURDASPUR: It was a close shave for actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol on Monday, when one of the tyres of the sport utility vehicle he was travelling in a burst on the Amritsar-Gurdaspur national highway, police said.

At least four vehicles in Deol's convoy rammed into each other, though no one was injured. The actor was on his way for a roadshow. He, subsequently, left the spot in another vehicle.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Deol, 62, is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Akali Dal alliance candidate from Gurdaspur, the seat represented four times by yesteryear actor Vinod Khanna, who passed away due to cancer in April 2017.