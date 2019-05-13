Home Nation

CM Amarinder suspects mischief after sacrilege in Punjab gurdwara

Amarinder said the deliberate act of mischief was a part of a chain of similar events that had rocked the state in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Published: 13th May 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As the election campaign entered it’s final phase in Punjab,  a case of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib was reported from a gurdwara at Hathoa village in Sangrur district on Sunday, and the locals suspect a political link to the incident.

A local resident said that when the priest of the gurdwara went to open the shrine in the morning, he saw the lock on the gates broken. Inside, the Guru Granth Sahib was burning. He immediately called the president of the gurdwara management committee and the villagers. 

“We suspect that around 80 per cent of the holy book was burnt,’’ he said, adding that it did not look like a case of a short circuit.  

A large number of villagers gathered at the gurdwara. They said that someone had tried to create rift in the village amid the elections and demanded action against those responsible. 

Since the situation in the village was tense, armed police personnel were deployed there. 

Police sources said that CCTV cameras in the gurdwara were not working.

Sandeep Garg, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sangrur, said the police had begun a probe into the matter.
Warning of strict action against those responsible, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that divisive forces that had tried to polarise the state ahead of the Assembly elections were again rearing their heads and would face the consequences of their actions.

Amarinder said the deliberate act of mischief was a part of a chain of similar events that had rocked the state in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp