Home Nation

Delhi court grants bail to SC staffer arrested for posting wrong information on Supreme Court website 

The court directed the SC staffer to join the investigation with the investigating officer as and when required and not to tamper with evidence or influence any witness in any manner.

Published: 13th May 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to a sacked Supreme Court staffer, arrested for allegedly posting wrong information on the apex court's website related to a case involving Reliance Communications chairman Anil Ambani.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Manish Khurana granted the relief to accused, Manav Sharma, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount, saying that he has been in judicial custody for more than a month and his custodial interrogation was no more required.

Sharma and another SC staffer, Tapan Kumar Chakraborty, were arrested last month.

The court had earlier granted bail to Chakraborty.

While granting bail to Sharma, CMM Khurana said, "Considering the facts and circumstances and the fact that the accused has been in judicial custody for last more than one month and his custodial interrogation is no more required by the police and the fact that the co-accused Tapan Kumar Chakroborty has already been granted bail, I am of the opinion that Sharma is also entitled to bail in this case at this stage."

It directed him to join the investigation with the investigating officer as and when required and not to tamper with evidence or influence any witness in any manner.

The prosecution opposed Sharma's bail on the ground that the investigation of the case was ongoing and the accused may tamper the evidence.

Sharma's counsel said that the accused did not have any guilty intention as on realising the mistake, he immediately uploaded the revised order mentioning the words "personal appearance of the alleged contemnor is not dispensed with".

He further submitted that it was not Sharma's duty to issue notice to the alleged contemnor as he was not posted in the apex court's Registry.

The top court had sacked the two court officials for tampering with its January 7 order on the issue of personal appearance of Ambani in connection with the contempt matter filed against him by Swedish telecom group Ericsson.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has passed directions to terminate the services of the two court officials who were responsible for noting the judge's orders and getting them uploaded on the apex court's website.

Justice R F Nariman, who was dealing with Ambani's case, had forwarded a complaint to the CJI that the order in the matter for the presence of the contemnor was not properly found in it.

The order dictated had stated that the personal appearance of the alleged contemnor(s) is not dispensed with, but it found the word 'not' was missing.

The discrepancy in this regard was brought to the notice of the bench on January 10 by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who was appearing for Ericsson.

Taking note of the fact, an order was passed by the Chief Justice on administrative side dismissing the two employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC staffer bail SC website wrong information

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp