Home Nation

Four die of suffocation while cleaning well in UP's Ghazipur

The deceased were pulled out of the well by the villagers, who were helped by the local police.

Published: 13th May 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purpose

By PTI

GHAZIPUR: Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a well in a village here on Monday, police said.

Circle Officer of Bhudkuda, Mahipal Pathak, said, "The incident took place on Monday morning in Budhanpur village, when four persons started cleaning a well. Polluted water from an adjacent hand pump was dirtying the well."

The deceased have been identified as Indrajeet (26), Pankaj Kumar (20), Ramvriksh Ram (32) and Ramavtar Ram (18), the circle officer said.

The deceased were pulled out of the well by the villagers, who were helped by the local police.

Doctors at the district hospital pronounced them brought dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghazipur suffocation death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp