Home Nation

'Hua to hua' remark shows Congress' arrogance on 1984 anti-Sikh riots: PM Modi in MP rally

Modi said in incidents like the Bhopal gas tragedy and scams like CWG, 2G spectrum and coal allocation happened under the watch of the Rahul Gandhi-led party, which brazenly says 'hua to hua'.

Published: 13th May 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RATLAM: Tearing into Congress leader Sam Pitroda's "hua to hua" (whatever happened, happened) remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said people are now saying "enough is enough" in response.

He sought to dismiss "claims by pundits and planted reports from Delhi" that there was no "Modi wave".

"The wave is coming out from each home," he said.

Addressing an election rally here in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said in incidents like the Bhopal gas tragedy and scams like CWG, 2G spectrum and coal allocation happened under the watch of the Rahul Gandhi-led party, which brazenly says "hua to hua".

Modi also reiterated his claim that the Gandhis used warship INS Viraat for "picnic".

But when questions were raised about it, the Congress said "hua to hua", he added.

Jawans died in terror and Naxal attacks, but the Congress kept saying, "hua to hua", he said.

Replying to a reporter's question on the 1984 riots, Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and head of the Overseas Congress said last week, "Hua to hua."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"'Hua to hua' are not mere three words, they reflect the ideology and arrogance of the Congress. People are now saying 'enough is enough' in response to it," Modi said.

'Hua to hua' is the Congress' answer to scams, he said.

"These 'mahamilavati' people are saying 'hua to hua', but the country is now saying 'mahamilavati logon ab bahut hua' (enough is enough)," he said, referring to the coming together of Congress and like-minded parties against the BJP.

Poor people who never got pucca houses, electricity, LPG and toilets during Congress era due to its "hua to hua" casual approach are now saying enough is enough, Modi said.

Targeting the Kamal Nath government in MP over its "failure" to implement farmers loan waiver promise, Modi likened people to God and said, "The Congress cheated God."

The Congress has objections in raising the "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan, he said.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi said the "naamdar" begins his speeches abusing him.

Modi attributed the failure of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal seat, to cast his vote to "internal bickering" within the party.

"It also reflects the arrogance of the Congress leader as when the entire country, including the President, myself and others went to vote, Singh did not go to vote as he was afraid, Modi said.

On the PM-Kisan scheme, under which Rs 6,000 per annum are transferred to the accounts of farmers who have less than five acres of land, Modi said after the Lok Sabha polls, the five-acre condition would be removed, and more cultivators would be covered.

Modi criticised the Congress for "neglecting" tribals.

"Tribals exist in this country from the time of Lord Ram. Four generations of a family served as PM after Independence but they couldnt see the tribals. It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who set up a separate tribal ministry for tribals, Modi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi congress Sam Pitroda Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp