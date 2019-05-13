Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Kirron Kher banking on Modi wave, development work in Chandigarh

Kher said she wanted to convert government schools into English medium, promote solar projects and make the city a start-up hub on the lines of Silicon Valley, home to global technology companies.

Published: 13th May 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kirron Kher. (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: BJP candidate Kirron Kher says she is banking on the "Modi wave" and her work as an MP from Chandigarh to sail through the contest to win the seat for the second consecutive term.

Contesting against Congress nominee Pawan Kumar Bansal, a four-time MP, she blamed him for doing "nothing" for Chandigarh and promised to bring the city to the top position in cleanliness and sanitation.

But Bansal has blamed Kher for a drop in the city's ranking from third to 20th spot in Swachh Survekshan 2019.

"What has he done for the city? Compare five years of my performance and his 15 years. He did nothing. He does not have any intention to work," Kher claimed.

"I have a clean image and on the other hand, the entire country knows his image. It is my city and my hometown. I have done a lot of work here. I have been a vocal MP. I did not act in films for five years," she told PTI here.

Kher shared her vision for the next five years for 'the city beautiful', as it is popularly known, saying she wanted to convert government schools into English medium, promote solar projects and make the city a start-up hub on the lines of Silicon Valley, home to global technology companies.

Exuding confidence about her victory, she said, "There is a factor of the Modi wave and also the work I carried out in the city in the past five years."

Listing out her achievements, Kher said she had worked for every sector, including health and education, and pointed out that the upper age limit in government jobs was raised from 25 to 37 years.

To solve the growing problem of traffic congestion in the city, Kher batted for bringing in a rapid transit system, monorail and minibuses.

She dismissed Bansal's idea of bringing in the metro rail as "non-feasible", saying a huge financial outlay is needed for its implementation.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"What was stopping him from bringing the metro here? He knew the metro could not come here as engineers did not recommend it for a city like Chandigarh," she said, adding that the project if implemented, would lead to the demolition of several markets.

On Bansal's remark of "restoring lost glory" of Chandigarh, Kher said when the Congress candidate was an MP, the maximum number of slum colonies came up in the city.

"We started an exercise of resettling them under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," she said.

Kher is pitted against Congress candidate Bansal and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

Kher, in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, had won from Chandigarh seat by defeating Bansal with a margin of 69,642 votes.

Polling to Chandigarh parliamentary constituency will take place on May 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kirron Kher PM Modi BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp