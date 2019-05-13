Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: RJD bid to stir quota pot in Bihar has NDA worried

Published: 13th May 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 10:14 AM

Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has injected a subtle twist to the poll plot in Bihar by picking up a campaign point which brought it success in the 2015 Assembly elections. They had fought the state polls in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).

It has been waging a whisper campaign, intended specifically for the OBCs, Dalits and EBCs, saying should the NDA come back to power, all quotas for the poor, specifically for such groups, would be done away with.

BJP leaders have privately conceded that the RJD propaganda could do some damage.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a poll rally on Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “A malicious plan of Modi has been revealed in an English daily to end the reservation for OBCs soon after coming to power. Beware of NDA! If it is voted to power, quotas for OBC classes, including Koeri, Kurmi, Ahir, Dhani, Kushwaha and Patel, will be cancelled.”

“We know this is false but RJD leaders are masters in fanning rumours on the reservation and may mar our electoral prospects in the last phase of elections,” said a senior leader of NDA.

