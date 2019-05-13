Home Nation

LS polls final phase: Rahul in Patna, PM in Buxar as both fronts come out all guns blazing in Bihar

All allies of Mahagathbandhan are learnt to have been asked to mobilise people to participate in Rahul's roadshow on May 16  in huge numbers.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: With the Lok Sabha polls coming to an end with the last phase of polling on May 19, all parties, especially the BJP and the Congress have intensified the campaigns to the maximum level.

Congress spokesperson Prem Chandra Mishra said that Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally seeking votes to RJD's Dr Misa Bharti in Patliputra LS constituency same day prior to doing a roadshow in Patna-Sahib areas.

Taking a jibe on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to hold a fifth roadshow in state, senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi, it would be better if you hold a roadshow in Amethi in order to save your seat instead of doing in Patna where your candidate is bound to get defeated".

According to some reliable party sources, preparations have started to make it more crowd-pulled than Shah's road show that had crossed near the residence of Shatrughan Sinha. All allies of Mahagathbandhan are learnt to have been asked to mobilise people to participate road show on May 16  in huge numbers.

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi will again come to address yet another election rally in Buxar, about 80km from the state capital, on May 14, in favour of BJP candidate and Union minister Ashwini Choubey, who is facing stiff challenges from RJD's Jagadanand Singh.

It would be seventh election rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the dates for general election rally were announced on March 10. Modi's first election rally was held in Jamui followed by Gaya for the first phase of elections on April 11.

All NDA leaders will share dais with PM Narendra Modi in Buxar including CM Nitish Kumar. NDA sources expected that Modi will give the most hammering speech in Buxar ahead of last phase of polling on May 19.
 

