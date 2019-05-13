Poll agent held for influencing voters in Haryana

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A polling agent was arrested for interfering with the voting process in a booth in Haryana's Faridabad.

"Prompt action taken. FIR (first information report) lodged. Person behind bars. Observer enquired the matter personally and is satisfied that polling was never vitiated," said the District Election Office on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

The action was taken after a video surfaced in which the polling agent was seemingly trying to interfere three women voters inside a booth at Asawati in Faridabad on Sunday.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The person in the video is the polling agent who has been arrested in the afternoon (Sunday) itself. FIR lodged. He was trying to effect at least 3 lady voters. Observer & RO with teams visited the booth at Asawati in Prithala constituency. He is satisfied that voting was never vitiated," the District Election Office earlier tweeted.

Ten seats in Haryana voted on Sunday in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In Faridabad, Union Minister and BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar is seeking a re-election. He is pitted against Congress candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Pandit Naveen Jaihind.

The district recorded a 64.46 per cent turnout.