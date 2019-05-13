Rajasthan: Man accused of raping daughter commits suicide 

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 35-year-old man, accused of raping his minor daughter, allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district Monday, police said.

The man's wife had filed a complaint at Dhariawad police station on Sunday alleging that he had raped their 14-year-old daughter six days ago.

"The man was absconding after an FIR was lodged against him. He returned to his house in in the wee hours of Monday and committed suicide," a police officer said.

He said it appears that the man took the extreme step as he was overwhelmed by "guilt".

His wife, along with the daughter, was in her parental house when he hanged himself from a ceiling hook at his house, the officer said.

The body was handed over to the deceased's brother after post-mortem, he said.