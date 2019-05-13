Home Nation

Rajasthan: Man accused of raping daughter commits suicide 

The man's wife had filed a complaint at Dhariawad police station on Sunday alleging that he had raped their 14-year-old daughter six days ago.

Published: 13th May 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 35-year-old man, accused of raping his minor daughter, allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district Monday, police said.

The man's wife had filed a complaint at Dhariawad police station on Sunday alleging that he had raped their 14-year-old daughter six days ago.

"The man was absconding after an FIR was lodged against him. He returned to his house in in the wee hours of Monday and committed suicide," a police officer said.

He said it appears that the man took the extreme step as he was overwhelmed by "guilt".

His wife, along with the daughter, was in her parental house when he hanged himself from a ceiling hook at his house, the officer said.

The body was handed over to the deceased's brother after post-mortem, he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan rape suicide rape Minor rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp