Home Nation

SC declines to reschedule polling due to Ramzan, heat wave

Advocate Mohammad Nizam Pasha moved the apex court seeking a direction for advancing the polling hours on account of the commencement of Ramzan and heat wave forecast in many states.

Published: 13th May 2019 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

voters, phase six

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to prepone polling hours from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. for the remaining phases of the general election.

Advocate Mohammad Nizam Pasha moved the apex court seeking a direction for advancing the polling hours on account of the commencement of Ramzan and heat wave forecast in many states.

Earlier, the petition was moved before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi which had asked the Election Commission to look into the matter.

Advocate Amit Sharma, appearing for the Election Commission, told that Court that poll body had already heard the petitioner and his representation in detail and passed an order declining advancement of the polls.

The Vacation Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna observed that the poll panel had already taken a decision and so the court dismissed the plea.

Last week, the Supreme Court had directed the petitioner to present the case before the Election Commission.

Rejecting the plea, the EC said it does not think altering the timing for polls is feasible for the remaining three phases of the general election.

The poll body in its response said the Commission had factored into -- shortage of manpower, logistics, heat wave conditions, presence of polling agents during mock polls, adequate facilities at each polling station, and the polling officers were already working at extended hours to complete the job.

Therefore, in view of these circumstances, polling hours were already long enough, it was best not to alter the timing, it said.

The poll body also cited that the timing of the sunrise varies in states going to polls, and in this case the balloting would have to start before sunrise.

In such a scenario, additional logistical and administrative changes would have to be introduced, in addition to the security arrangements.

It also told the petitioner that election officials were already hard-pressed, and clocking nearly 16 hours at work on the polling day, and starting the polls early would further impact the mock poll process too.

The petition was filed by advocates Mohammed Nizammuddin Pasha and Asad Hayat, before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for urgent hearing. The bench directed the poll body's counsel to take a decision on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
reschedule polling plea Ramzan heatwave SC petition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp