Home Nation

Send his body to Bangladesh, says family of Assam man who died in detention centre

The deceased – 58-year-old Basudev Biswas – was lodged at the detention centre in Central Jail, Tezpur. The police said he died on Saturday evening while he was being taken to a hospital for treatment

Published: 13th May 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man in Assam, lodged in a detention centre for illegal immigrants, died but his family refused to receive the body. It insisted that the body be sent to Bangladesh since the authorities declared him a Bangladeshi national. 

After hours of a stand-off, local leaders of an organisation broke the ice by managing to convince the family to receive the body.

The deceased – 58-year-old Basudev Biswas – was lodged at the detention centre in Central Jail, Tezpur. The police said he died on Saturday evening while he was being taken to a hospital for treatment.

When the police took the body of Biswas to his residence at Ambagan in neighbouring Nagaon district on Sunday afternoon, the family, as well as the locals, refused to receive it. They insisted that since the man was declared a Bangladeshi national, the body be sent to Bangladesh.

They stuck to their guns despite the police and government officials repeatedly requesting them to receive the body. The villagers also staged a protest for several hours and gheraoed the local police station. When the protests started to turn ugly, the police and paramilitary forces restored normalcy by resorting to lathicharge.

Late at night, the family agreed to receive the body and the last rites were performed in the wee hours of Monday. Biswas was physically-challenged and he eked out a living by running a tea stall at a local market. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The locals said the deceased was declared a foreigner ex parte, without being heard. 

“He was fighting his case in the court. One night in 2015, he was picked up by border police personnel and taken to the detention centre in Tezpur,” a local said.

Around six to seven others from Ambagan are lodged in the detention centre in Tezpur and the locals demanded they be released early, claiming that they are genuine Indian citizens.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam man Assam Bangladesh Citizenship row citizenship Indian citizen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp