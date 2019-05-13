Home Nation

Six dead, 15 injured as bus overturns in Bihar

In the last four months of, around 350 persons have lost their lives in road accidents reported from across the state.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

Six passengers were killed and 15 others injured when a bus carrying them overturned on the road in Bihar's Siwan district on Monday. The accident took place when the bus was on way to Siwan from Gopalganj and one one of its front wheels burst abruptly.

According to police sources, the bus overturned in speedy condition at Amlauri village under the Muffasil PS of Siwan. Police said the bodies of the deceased were extracted out from the bus while other 15 injured were admitted in the hospital.

Three out of 15 critically injured passengers were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital from Siwan hospital. However, the deceased are yet to be identified.

Bihar, according to official figures, has been witnessing a sharp rise in road accident-related deaths. In the last four months of, around 350 persons have lost their lives in road accidents reported from across the state. "There is no set mechanism to check the speed violation on the roads. With a wide network of smooth roads, public transports go always on over speed that always leads to mishaps", Sanjay Kumar Singh, a road safety activist said.

According to figures compiled by Express, more than 500 persons lost their lives in road accidents in 2018 in Bihar. In 2017, almost 4111 persons were killed in different road accidents and collisions.

