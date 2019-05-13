Home Nation

This Gujarat man had a lavish wedding, sans bride

Ajay Barot's family decided to fulfill the dream of their child by giving him a lavish wedding, but unfortunately, it was not possible for them to find a match for Ajay as he has learning disability.

Published: 13th May 2019

Ajay Barot's wedding procession. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

HIMMATNAGAR: 27-year-old Ajay Barot's wish was to have a grand wedding celebration, just like his cousin had. While his long-standing wish was fulfilled, his wedding had a missing element - a bride for the groom.

Barot's family decided to fulfill the dream of their child by giving him a lavish wedding, but unfortunately, it was not possible for them to find a match for Ajay as he has learning disability. Therefore, they decided to have the wedding without a bride but ensured that all Gujarati rituals and traditions were followed.

A day before the wedding, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were held, which was attended by close friends and relatives.

Next day, Ajay was decked up in ethnic wear-- a golden sherwani, beautiful pink headgear and red, and white rose garland. A grand wedding procession was held after the groom sat on a horse. Around 200 people, who were part of the procession, danced to the tune of Gujarati music and drum beats.

The family arranged a feast for nearly 800 people in a community hall situated close to their residence.

Ajay's father Vishnu Barot while speaking to ANI said, "My son was diagnosed with learning disability and lost his mother at an early age. He used to enjoy the wedding procession of other people and asked us about his marriage. We were unable to answer his question as it was not possible to find a match for him. Thus, after talking to all my family members, I decided to arrange a wedding procession for him so he feels like his wedding is being held and his dream is getting accomplished. I am very happy that I fulfilled my son's dream without thinking about what society would say."

Ajay's uncle Kamlesh Barot said his nephew is very fond of music, and dancing brings a smile on his face. "He never misses any wedding in our village. After seeing my son's marriage in February, Ajay used to ask us about his wedding. When my brother came up with an idea to fulfill his son's wish, we all stood by him and decided to have his varghodo (wedding procession) like any normal wedding, though a bride was missing here."

"We sent wedding invitations to our relatives and performed all rituals as per Gujarati tradition in the presence of a priest. What was important for us is to see Ajay gleaming with joy on his big day," he added.

"My brother was lucky that his family supported his wish. We all are happy for him. We did not want to hurt anyone's emotion, it was just to see him thrilled with joy as he is very dear to us," Ajay's younger sister said.

