Andamans diary: Reverse vending machine 

By Express News Service

New high-speed catamaran

The ITT Group has launched a brand new high-speed catamaran on the Port Blair-Swaraj Dweep (Havelock) and Shaheed Dweep (Neil) route in Andaman. The catamaran can carry 200 passengers. The vessel has a maximum speed of 32 Knots but can comfortably cruise at 26 Knots. The vessel is fully air-conditioned with huge transparent glass windows running the entire length of the craft. The ITT Group also owns and operates five cargo vessels between Kolkata and Port Blair and other ports in the eastern coast of India.

Reverse vending machine

In order to make Port Blair plastic-free, the Port Blair Municipal Council, in association with the Lions Club of Port Blair, inaugurated a Reverse Vending Machine at the Marina Park recently. This is the first of its kind initiative, wherein the machine has facilities such as drinking water, mobile charging unit, inbuilt plastic waste shredder and free donation along with LED screen display to promote public awareness. Secretary PBMC has appealed to the general public and tourists to help phase out plastic from these serene Islands by dropping empty pet bottles in the machine.

No exam blues now

The Class X results of the All India Secondary School Examination 2018-19 was announced on May 6. Out of 3,634 students who appeared for the exam from government and private schools in the islands, 3,251 students have passed and 365 students have received compartment. The overall pass percentage of A&N Islands was 89.46% as compared to 70.88% in 2017-18. The overall pass percentage of administration schools is at 85.64% as compared to 64.03% during 2017-18 with an increase of 21.61%.

Coast Guard Director General visit

Director General Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh, PTM, TM was on a two-day visit to Port Blair for review of Coast Guard infrastructure and operational readiness to undertake CG Charter in the Andaman & Nicobar islands. The flag officer was given an overview of the operations and strategic aspect at the Coast Guard Regional headquarters. DGICG along with Urmila Singh, president Tatrakshika, inaugurated the CG Jetty Extension and lane slipway projects at CG wharf on May 6.