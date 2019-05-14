Home Nation

Andamans diary: Reverse vending machine 

The ITT Group has launched a brand new high-speed catamaran on the Port Blair-Swaraj Dweep (Havelock) and Shaheed Dweep (Neil) route in Andaman.

Published: 14th May 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

New high-speed catamaran 

The ITT Group has launched a brand new high-speed catamaran on the Port Blair-Swaraj Dweep (Havelock) and Shaheed Dweep (Neil) route in Andaman. The catamaran can carry 200 passengers. The vessel has a maximum speed of 32 Knots but can comfortably cruise at 26 Knots. The vessel is fully air-conditioned with huge transparent glass windows running the entire length of the craft. The ITT Group also owns and operates five cargo vessels between Kolkata and Port Blair and other ports in the eastern coast of India.

Reverse vending machine 

In order to make Port Blair plastic-free, the Port Blair Municipal Council, in association with the Lions Club of Port Blair, inaugurated a Reverse Vending Machine at the Marina Park recently. This is the first of its kind initiative, wherein the machine has facilities such as drinking water, mobile charging unit, inbuilt plastic waste shredder and free donation along with LED screen display to promote public awareness. Secretary PBMC has appealed to the general public and tourists to help phase out plastic from these serene Islands by dropping empty pet bottles in the machine.

No exam blues now  

The Class X results of the All India Secondary School Examination 2018-19 was announced on May 6. Out of 3,634 students who appeared for the exam from government and private schools in the islands, 3,251 students have passed and 365 students have received compartment. The overall pass percentage of A&N Islands was 89.46% as compared to 70.88% in 2017-18. The overall pass percentage of administration schools is at 85.64% as compared to 64.03% during 2017-18 with an increase of 21.61%.

Coast Guard Director General visit 

Director General Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh, PTM, TM was on a two-day visit to Port Blair for review of Coast Guard infrastructure and operational readiness to undertake CG Charter in the Andaman & Nicobar islands. The flag officer was given an overview of the operations and strategic aspect at the Coast Guard Regional headquarters. DGICG along with Urmila Singh, president Tatrakshika, inaugurated the CG Jetty Extension and lane slipway projects at CG wharf on May 6. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andamans diary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp