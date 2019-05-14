Home Nation

Another teenage girl raped even as Kashmir Valley seethes with anger

Police said the accused identified as 20-year-old Muhammad Aasif Wani was arrested.

Published: 14th May 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Srinagar college students pelt stones at policemen amid tear gas during a protest against the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by a local in Bandipora (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: At a time when the Valley is seething with anger over the rape of a three-year-old girl in north Kashmir's Bandipora district comes the news that another teenage girl was raped - this time in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The accused was arrested by the police.

A police official said the police station in Ganderbal received a complaint from a family that their teenage daughter was raped by a youth on May 12. He said the accused identified as 20-year-old Muhammad Aasif Wani was arrested.

Police has registered a case under FIR no 98/2019 under RPC 376, 451 RPC Sec-4 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and has taken up the investigation. The official said a special team has been formed to fast-track the investigation in a professional manner.

He said medical examination of the victim has been conducted. The victim's family has demanded justice and called for the hanging of the rapist. Meanwhile, protests continued in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley against the rape of three-year-old girl in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The students of different educational institutions including the University of Kashmir, Amar Singh (AS) College Srinagar, Women's College Srinagar, Kashmir Law College, SKIMS Medical College, Degree College Kangan and Higher Secondary School, Uri took to the roads today and staged protests.

The protesting students were demanding that stern punishment be awarded to the culprit, who has been arrested by the police.

"The rapist should be hanged to death. He should not be shown any kind of mercy," the protestors said.

The students of AS College clashed with the police and paramilitary personnel, who fired teargas shells to disperse them. The clashes between the two sides continued for some time.

On the evening of May 8, a three-year-old girl of Tiragam, Sumbal in north Kashmir's Bandipora district was raped by her neighbour Tahir Ahmed Mir, 20, after she was lured to the washroom of a nearby school.

Her family alleged that the accused lured the child with candy, abducted her and then raped her in washroom of a school. The accused was arrested by the police and has been sent to police remand by the court. As a precautionary measure, authorities had ordered the closure of many educational institutions in central, south and north Kashmir.

The rape of the three-year-old girl has caused outrage in the Valley with mainstream and separatist politicians, religious parties, civil society members, traders and youth denouncing the incident and demanding stern punishment for the rapist.

The administration has ordered a fast-track investigation in the case with PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti saying that Islamic Shariah law seems apt so that such paedophiles are stoned to death.

Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar said speedy investigation is going on in the rape case and the culprit will be given exemplary punishment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muhammad Aasif Wani Ganderbal Bandipora Bandipora rape Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar students students protest Kashmir stone pelting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp