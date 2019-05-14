Bihar's Muzaffarpur to get policing revamped with trained cops 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s Muzffarpur, famous as the ‘Kingdome of Litchi’, will get policing revamped on large scale now and witness massive anti-crime drives.

‘Take ruthless action against criminals at large or face the music of department’, warned NH Khan, Inspector General (IG) of Muzaffarpur zone in Bihar on Tuesday at a crime review meeting with the officials of Muzaffarpur. Muzaffarpur is the main trading clothes trading centre of Bihar and witnesses heavy footfalls of cloth merchants from across the country.

Giving dressing down to cops at the meeting, Khan directed them to start intensive vehicle-checking on roads and ban triple riding on a motorcycle.

“A majority of crimes so far reported from across the district were commited by the motorcycle-borne criminals. It has become imperative to ban triple-riding and ensure checking it without fail”. Khan said, adding that even a bit of laxity maintained in compliance of order may land the cops in deep departmental trouble.

Besides this, Khan directed to complete the investigations into all cases of cash loots registered in last few months within a month and submit the charge sheets. “Constitute of special teams to launch drives against organised crimes and gangs involve in offences. Track them scientifically and nab on a war-footing”, Khan said, adding that night patrolling in areas be intensified through odd times.

Stressing on the need of streamline the traffic in city during the peak time of litchi harvesting, Khan said: “Remove all the encroachments from city with iron hand and take helps of office-bearers of local transport unions in streamlining the traffics”.

Muzaffarpur during the harvesting time of litchi witnesses’ massive traffic jams whole day. Khan asked a deputy superintendent of police to arrange training on traffic management to groups of traffic cops, commissioning 10 in each batch.