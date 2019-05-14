BJP's Rae Bareli candidate, brother booked for attacking panchayat members 

By PTI

RAE BARELI (UP): An FIR was registered against BJP's Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat candidate Dinesh Singh and his brother Avadesh Pratap Singh for allegedly attacking members of district panchayat on Tuesday, police said.

Avadesh is also the district panchayat chairman.

An FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, has been registered at Harchandpur police station on a complaint by panchyat member Rakesh Awasthi, the police said.

Awasthi alleged that he and two of his colleagues were attacked by Dinesh, Avadhesh and others to prevent them from reaching a meeting to vote in a no-confidence motion against Awadhesh.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera of a toll plaza.

Earlier in the day, local Congress MLA Aditi Singh was injured when her vehicle overturned in Harchandpur area.

She alleged that Avdhesh's henchmen, armed with iron rods and bricks, attacked her vehicle due to which the driver lost control and it overturned.

Aditi was on her way to oversee voting for the no-confidence motion when the incident took place.

Police are probing the matter.