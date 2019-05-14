Home Nation

Congress rejects Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks against Modi

Asked whether the party would take any action against Aiyar, Congress spokesperson Surjewala said an appropriate forum in the party will definitely look at it and take appropriate action.

Published: 14th May 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Mani Shankar Aiyar

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday condemned and rejected the remarks made by party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "appropriate action will be taken" against him.

Talking to the media here, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "We completely reject and condemn the remarks of the likes of Mani Shankar Aiyar and every other person who is violating the time-tested principle of self-discipline in political discourse of mutual respect and adherence to ideas and ideology while fighting an election."

Asked whether the party would take any action against Aiyar, Surjewala said: "An appropriate forum in the party will definitely look at it and take appropriate action."

Stating the Congress party never practised abusive politics, Surjewala said hatred, violence and abuse were the modus operandi of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and not of the Congress.

"We have seen that in the last five years, rage and revenge had blinded PM Modi in using completely unacceptable, downright insulting abusive language for his political opponents," the Congress leader said.

He also accused Modi of lowering the office of Prime Minister.

"He has seriously lowered the prestige of the office of the Prime Minister by his choice of words, uncontrollable rage and quest to seek revenge against every Opposition leader particularly Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his family," Surjewala said.

When Modi describes someone as "Rs 50 crore girlfriend", does that behold the office of a Prime Minister, Surjewala asked.

He said the Prime Minister was setting a benchmark by promoting those who abuse Rahul Gandhi and his family. "Modi will go down in the history as the only PM who decimated, denigrated and annihilated the prestige of the office of the Prime Minister."

