Election Commission notice to three media houses for publishing poll result survey

They have been given 48 hours to respond to the notice, the ECI said.

Published: 14th May 2019 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (EPS| Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday sought explanation from three media houses for allegedly publishing a survey "predicting results" of Lok Sabha elections.

"The ECI has received complaints against three media houses with respect to displaying poll surveys predicting results of Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI has sought explanation from these media houses... as to why action should not be taken against them for violation of provision of section 126A of Representation of the People Act," the poll body said in a statement.

Section 126A of the RPA states that "no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media... the result of any exit poll during such period

...In case of a general election, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for poll on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll in all the states and union territories."

Polling for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 19.

 

