Home Nation

I-T Department files 11 charge sheets against aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar 

While six are fresh complaints, the rest are supplementary charge sheets to the main complaints filed in 2017 by the department against him.

Published: 14th May 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Deepak Talwar, FCRA case

Lobbyist Deepak Talwar (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has filed as many as 11 charge sheets against corporate aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar for alleged tax evasion by him and his companies, official sources said Tuesday.

They said the prosecution complaints have been filed before a special court here last week under Section 276C(1) (prosecution for wilful attempt to evade tax) and Section 277 (false statement in verification) of the Income Tax Act.

While six are fresh complaints, the rest are supplementary charge sheets to the main complaints filed in 2017 by the department against Talwar.

These pertain to different assessment years, the sources said.

ALSO READ | ED moves court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail to lobbyist Deepak Talwar's aide 

"Investigations have revealed that the accused was the beneficiary of a complex global corporate structure of several entities in different offshore jurisdictions like British Virgin Islands, Mauritius, Singapore, Hong Kong which received funds from foreign entities," a senior tax department official said, quoting contents of the charge sheets.

"A part of such money was also routed back in India for investment through multiple layers in foreign countries," he added.

The results of investigations conducted so far reveal that the assessee (Talwar) is linked to many other foreign bank accounts and further investigation is in progress, the official said.

Talwar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering after he was deported from Dubai early this year.

Talwar's role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the Centre is under scanner.

He has been accused of criminal conspiracy and forgery, and charged under various other sections of the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act for allegedly diverting Rs 90.

72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company. The role of his son Aditya and wife is also under the scanner of the ED. He is also being probed on corruption charges by the CBI.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepak Talwar money laundering case Enforcement Directorate Yasmin Kapoor Air India IT Department tax evasion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp