Is Amit Shah god that none can protest against him, asks Mamata Banerjee after roadshow violence

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday launched a scathing attack on BJP president Amit Shah asking if he were a god that no one can protest against him.

Banerjee said this after supporters of the BJP and the TMC fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a roadshow by Shah.

A college named after Iswarchandra Vidyasagar, a key figure in the Bengal renaissance, was ransacked and a bust of the 19th century social reformer shattered allegedly by BJP workers during the clashes.

"What does Amit Shah think of himself? Is he above everything? Is he God that no one can protest against him?" Banerjee told reporters after visiting the Vidyasagar College in north Kolkata.

"They are so uncultured that they have broken the bust of Vidyasagar. They are all outsiders. They BJP had brought them to be used on the day of polls," she said.

There was also a scuffle when a group of people shouted slogans against Shah outside the Calcutta University campus and showed him black flags during the roadshow.

Banerjee also visited the university campus.

"Does he (Shah) know the heritage of the Calcutta University? Is he aware of the famous personalities who had studied here? He should be ashamed of this attack," she said adding that there will be a protest rally on Wednesday.

The TMC leader also criticised the Election Commission for allegedly not taking enough action against the BJP for spending huge amount of unaccounted money in the polls.

"While coming through Bidhan Sarani (a north Kolkata road), I saw such huge cutouts (of Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi).

They are spending so much money. Why is the EC not taking action against them?" Banerjee said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, who too was present with the chief minister at the Vidyasagar College, said more than 100 people have been taken into custody.

No one involved in the incident would be spared, he said.