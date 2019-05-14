Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir police candidates protest delayed appointment

Published: 14th May 2019 09:32 PM

Protest, strike

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAMMU: Dozens of candidates, who were selected for the post of sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police in December last year, staged a demonstration here on Tuesday to protest against the delay in issuance of their appointment letters.

The protesters blocked the main road outside the official residence of Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh near Bikram Chowk and sought intervention from Governor Satya Pal Malik to end their "mental agony".

"We were selected as sub-inspectors in police on December 13 last year but are yet to receive the appointment letters despite lapse of five months," one of the protesters, B S Parihar, told reporters.

He said it is unfortunate that they have been left with no other choice but to come on the roads for "justice".

"We have tried everything and even met political leaders but to no avail. It is nothing short of mental torture that we are going through," Parihar added.

Seeking intervention of the governor, another protester said they have already faced a lot of delay.

"The recruitment process started in December 2016 and took two years to complete," Priyanka said, adding that police officials are saying that they are waiting for clearance from the Home Department.

"We are unable to understand the delay because there is no hindrance from any quarter and even the court has given clearance in our favour after some unsuccessful candidates moved the court with a petition," Parihar added.

Ravi Kumar, one of the protesters, said any further delay means playing with the future of over 650 selected candidates.

"We request the governor, DGP and the commissioner secretary (home) to look into the issue seriously and ensure our early appointment," he said.

 

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Police J&K police Kashmir protests

