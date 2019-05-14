J&K Governor directs for fast track investigation in Bandipora rape case

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Advisor Vijay Kumar on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the investigation in Bandipora rape case on fast track basis so that the culprit could be brought to justice.

The Governor has directed the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and IG Police to personally monitor the investigation.

A separate inquiry has also been ordered to check the veracity of the age of the accused and the age certificate issued.

The Governor has also requested the general public to maintain peace and mutual brotherhood and assured them that the administration is taking each and every step for maintaining order.

Malik has appealed to the people not to pay any heed to rumours and has said rumour mongers will be dealt with strictly as per law.

This comes after 47 security personnel deployed in Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir were injured earlier today in stone pelting by protestors, demonstrating against the rape of a minor in Sumbal area of North Kashmir's Bandipore district last week.

"Seven miscreants were also injured but all are stable," police said.

Over the last week, Kashmir Valley has been witnessing unrest and protests over the rape of a three-year-old on May 9. Police have reportedly arrested the accused, who hails from the same area.