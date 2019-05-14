Home Nation

Kolkata: BJP alleges posters, flags removed by TMC ahead of Amit Shah's rally

Mamata ji's goons and police removed all the posters and flags of our party. They escaped soon after we reached here, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Published: 14th May 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Tuesday alleged that its party posters and flags were removed by TMC workers and police ahead of party president Amit Shah's roadshow in the city.

"Mamata ji's goons and police removed all the posters and flags of our party. They escaped soon after we reached here," BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI.

Since the Lok Sabha elections began on April 10, both BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads in West Bengal.

Workers of two parties have repeatedly clashed with each other on polling days.

The BJP has alleged TMC of attacking its party workers and their convoys while campaigning in different parts of the state.

West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats. While election to 31 parliamentary constituencies has been already held, polling in the remaining eight seats will be held on May 19.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

