Modi-Mayawati war of words far from over

LUCKNOW: The ensuing war of words between PM Narendra Modi and BSP chief Mayawati is far from over as both trained guns at each other in their respective poll rallies on Tuesday.

Realising the electoral realities on ground in eastern UP, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept his discourse focused on caste claiming himself to be one among the most backwards while addressing a poll rally in Ballia, the BSP supremo, in adjoining Salmepur parliamentary seat, minced no words in claiming the Dalits had been at the receiving end in five-year Modi rule of arrogance and tyranny.

Reiterating his mahamilawati jibe at SP-BSP gathbandhan inclusive of Congress and accusing them of being busy in abusing him, PM Modi claimed the statements of opposition leaders in UP were a

reflection of their defeat and dejection after six phases of election.

“There is no day when they do not abuse Modi. All their expletives are welcome. My countrymen will pay them back by supporting the Lotus,” said the PM. Ballia will go to polls in seventh phase along

with 13 seats including Varanasi and Gorakhpur on Sunday, May 19.

Raking the issue of his caste yet again in Purvanchal which throws a complex demographic equation and realising the underlying challenges, PM Modi charged the opposition especially SP and BSP with

dabbling in caste politics.

“They seek votes in the name of caste and replenish their own coffers, build bungalows and palaces for themselves and their relatives. They have betrayed the poor and deprived who have gifted power to

them,” he said adding that he had only one caste which was "poverty." “That is why I have rebelled against poverty. I am trying my best to ensure honour to women, poor and those standing at the lowest rung of society,” he said. “I have fought many elections but have never sought votes in the name of my caste to sail through. I live and fight for a bright future of this country. I don’t want the children coming from deprived sections to fall in the trap of poverty,” averred the PM.

Modi launched a scathing attack on gathbandhan leaders over the issue of corruption saying they had plundered the poor and deprived on pretext of being one among them. “They are under scanner of

government agencies over the properties and money amassed by them,” he said and challenged the opposition to show if he had any benami property, farmhouse, shopping complex or money in any foreign bank.

On the other, the BSP chief upped the ante against the PM claiming he had lost the support of even RSS for failing to keep his promises of 2014.

“Prime Minister Modi government’s ship is sinking, even the RSS has stopped supporting them. In view of unfulfilled election promises and the public agitation, their swayamsevaks are not being seen putting in the work, it has made Shri Modi nervous,” the BSP chief said while interacting with the media.

In a strong rebuff, Mayawati claimed that the country had enough of sevaks, chaiwalas , chowkidars, now it was craving for a person who could govern it in consonance of the genuine spirit of ‘Constitution.’

She also raised the issue of reservation to attack Modi government claiming its half hearted implementation following which dalits and deprived were not able to reap the benefits properly. “In

promotions reservation was not implemented fully and in private sector there was no reservation because of which Dalits are still not a part of mainstream,” claimed Mayawati in her Salmepur rally.

The BSP chief also underlined how minorities and poor upper castes were also suffering due to flawed implementation of demonetisation and GST in Modi rule. Mayawati also urged the Election Commission to put a stop on candidates’ temple trips during ban due to the violation of the model code of poll conduct. She also urged the EC to monitor the money candidates were spending on road shows

and temple trips.