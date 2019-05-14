Muzaffarnagar riots: Victim's family demand arrest of all accused

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The family of one of the youths whose death sparked the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots demanded on Tuesday that the police arrest all the accused and implement a court order to attach the properties.

Residents of the Kawal village in Jansath area met the Muzaffarnagar senior superintendent of police and demanded the arrest of all the six accused in connection with the death of Shahnawaz.

READ| Muzaffarnagar riots: Accused in murder case of eyewitness surrenders

Led by his father, the residents demanded that the property of the accused be attached as directed by a court. According to the complainant's lawyer, Mohsin Zaidi, a local court had ordered to attach the property of all six accused, who failed to surrender before it despite repeated arrest warrants.

Communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed the 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.