Nashik man alleges 300-litre water theft from home, probe on

MUMBAI: A strange case of water theft has puzzled the police in Manmad of Nashik district, around 300 km from here.

Vilas Ahire, a resident of Shravasti Nagar in Manmad city lodged a complaint claiming that almost 300-litre water stored in the roof-top tank of his house has been stolen.

The drought in Maharashtra has peaked up in Nashik where three of six reservoirs have already gone dry.

“Ahire has a water tank with around 500 litres capacity on the roof of his house. On Sunday he realized that the tank was almost empty and hence he lodged a complaint saying that unknown thieves have stolen the water,” said police.