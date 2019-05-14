Home Nation

Naxals torch trucks, excavator near Essar's Dantewada plant 

The trucks and excavator were engaged in collecting dust waste from Essar's iron ore beneficiation plant in Kirandul, an official said.

Published: 14th May 2019

By PTI

DANTEWADA: Naxals Tuesday set ablaze three trucks and an excavator near an Essar plant in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.

"A group of 50 Naxals torched three trucks and an excavator belonging to a private contractor.

The drivers and cleaners were also threatened to abandon work. A police team is combing the area to nab the group," he said.

He added that preliminary probe had revealed it might be the handiwork of the Naxals' "Malangir area committee".

 

