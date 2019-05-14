Home Nation

No chances for 'third front' formation post Lok Sabha polls, says Stalin after meeting KCR 

Stalin, also Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, said his TRS counterpart had not visited the state for forging alliances.

Published: 14th May 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 11:29 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao meets DMK chief MK Stalin at his Alwarpet residence in Chennai on Monday. | Express Photo Services

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK President MK Stalin Tuesday said he saw no chances for a non-BJP, non-Congress "third front" post-Lok Sabha polls, but a decision could be taken only after May 23, the counting day.

Stalin's remarks come a day after TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao, who has been pushing for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties, called on the DMK chief here.

Stalin, also Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, said Rao had not visited the state for forging alliances.

"He did not come to form alliances. He came to Tamil Nadu to offer prayers in various temples and on that basis, sought an appointment with me for a courtesy call. That is all," he told reporters here.

Rao had earlier visited the Sri Ranganatha Temple at Srirangam before meeting Stalin.

Asked about the possibility of a "third front" sans BJP and Congress, the DMK leader said, "It doesn't seem to me that there is a chance for that."

"However, that will be decided only after counting on May 23," he added.

