Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir Valley 

Lt Gen Singh, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited the hinterland formations in south Kashmir.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh arrived in Srinagar earlier today for a two-day visit to review the prevailing security situation in the region (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Tuesday reviewed the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, a defence spokesman said.

The Army commander was briefed by local commanders on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to ensure close coordination with all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the Valley, the spokesman said.

He emphasised on creation of an empowering atmosphere for the public to observe normalcy during the holy month of Ramzan.

Expressing his satisfaction over the synergetic conduct of the entire security apparatus, the Army commander stressed on the need to continue the same and urged the forces to take necessary steps to ensure adequate domination.

 

