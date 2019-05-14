Home Nation

One who does politics on martyrs or son of a martyr, who do you want for PM?: Priyanka Gandhi asks Punjab voters

In a snide to Modi’s theatrics and lies, she said the people had voted an `abhineta’ to power and he fooled them for five years.

Published: 14th May 2019 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi addressing a rally in Pathankot (Photo | Twitter/Punjab Congress)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Attacking 'abhineta' Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "pseudo nationalism", AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asked the people of Gurdaspur if they wanted a Prime Minister who does politics on martyrs or wanted to make a martyr’s son (Rahul Gandhi) the Prime Minister.

ALSO READ | Teach 'arrogant' Harsimrat a lesson for misdeeds, says Priyanka Gandhi

Leading a roadshow, along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, in Pathankot today in support of Congress party’s Gurdaspur candidate Sunil Jakhar, Priyanka said Modi was the biggest `abhineta’ (actor) who had spent the last five years campaigning with lies and falsehoods, and not paring even martyrs or ex-servicemen. She lashed out at Modi for politicising the services of the ex-servicemen by claiming One-Rank-One-Pension (OROP) to be a gift to them.

She introduced Jakhar as the asli ‘neta’ of the people.

In a snide to Modi’s theatrics and lies, she said the people had voted an `abhineta’ to power and he fooled them for five years. Modi does not talk about India or its people. He only talks about Pakistan, she quipped, accusing that he spent the last five years only campaigning and feeding lies to the people.

Priyanka said those who destroyed Guru Granth Sahib  were destroying the soul of Punjab – a sin that the Akalis had committed. While Baba Nanak always said `tera tera’, for the BJP and SAD, it had always been a case of `mera mera’, she said, recalling that when Punjab was fighting for India’s freedom, the RSS was prostrating themselves before the British to save their own lives.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

She said that as the wife of a Punjabi, she felt at home in Punjab and appreciated the valour of Punjabis and their ability to remain happy in all circumstances and among its people. Priyanka cornered the Akalis on the issues of sacrilege and the mafia rule that prevailed during their regime.

 



