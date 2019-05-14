Home Nation

Punjab students detained for selling 'Modi pakodas' near PM's rally venue 

In January last year, Modi had asserted in a television interview that people earning Rs 200 a day by selling pakodas cannot be considered unemployed.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH:  Police on Tuesday detained around 12 college students for selling "Modi pakodas" wearing their degree robes near the venue of the prime minister's rally here.

"We took 10 to 12 students in preventive custody. However, they were released after the rally was over," Sector 34 Station House Officer Baldev Kumar said.

The students wearing the robes were selling pakodas named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their degrees - Engineer, BA and LLB, near the venue he was to address a rally in support of BJP candidate Kirron Kher.

Kher is contesting against Congress nominee and former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, which will vote on May 19.

"We are here to welcome Modi ji for giving us new employment under pakoda yojana. We want to sell pakodas at Modi's rally, so that he knows how great it is to sell pakodas for the educated youth," a woman protester said.

In January last year, Modi had asserted in a television interview that people earning Rs 200 a day by selling pakodas cannot be considered unemployed.

In an unrelated development in Punjab's Pathankot, 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims protested outside the Model Town Gurdwara against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit Tuesday.

They protested against the controversial statement of senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda's "hua to hua" remark, said Ranjit Singh, a protester.

 

