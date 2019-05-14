Home Nation

Rally wars: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi cross swords in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa-Nimar region

 It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vs Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in the land of Bheel, Bhilala and Patliya tribals in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa-Nimar region.

Published: 14th May 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi (L) and Priyanka Gandhi. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vs Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in the land of Bheel, Bhilala and Patliya tribals in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa-Nimar region.

Six days before eight seats in west MP goes to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, the two leaders addressed crowded rallies in Ratlam town.

PM Modi said that till the time he and BJP are there the rights of tribals will never be compromised.

He reminded the gathering that it was during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government that a separate ministry for tribals was constituted. In the communally sensitive Ratlam town, the PM also raised the issue of Hindu terror and how the previous UPA government had put innocent people behind bars.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On her maiden trip to MP as a Congress politician, Priyanka Gandhi addressed a rally in Ratlam town just a few hours after PM Modi.

Eyeing the large chunk of tribal votes in the eight seats, Priyanka described any attack on the tribal population as an assault on the soul of India.

While recounting her childhood days with grandmother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Congress national general secretary said, “When we were kids, my grandmother Indiraji showed us the mementoes and traditional gifts given by tribals. She taught us about the rich culture of tribals and how they conserve the forests, land and animals.”

She also accused the Modi government of compromising on the Land Acquisition Act brought during the UPA regime.

“When it comes to tribals, the PM doesn’t have noble intentions.” Using the ‘Tapaswi PM’ barb, Priyanka attacked Modi over his silence on his failed promises for youths, farmers, tribals and women.

“Why is he silent on failure to render fair prices to farmers for their agricultural produce, supply them adequate seeds and fertilizers and on the issue of 12,000 farmers’ suicides?”

The eights seats of Malwa-Nimar (West MP) region, including Indore, Dhar-ST, Khargone-ST, Khandwa, Ratlam-ST, Dewas, Mandsaur and Ujjain go to polls in the last phase. All of them were won by BJP in 2014, but Congress wrested Ratlam seat in 2015 bypoll.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Priyanka Gandhi Congress BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp